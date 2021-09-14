Philly elementary school temporarily shifts to virtual learning due to COVID-19 outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An elementary school in Philadelphia is temporarily switching to virtual learning due to a Covid-19 outbreak.
The School District of Philadelphia says the Emlen Elementary School located on the 6500 block of Chew Avenue will close for cleaning beginning Tuesday.
"If your child shared a classroom with any student or staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19, you will be contacted directly by the PDPH and/or the School District with important information, including the need for your child to quarantine," the school district said.
All students, whether quarantining or not, should participate in remote learning.
To find a COVID-19 testing site near you,
The Emlen Elementary School is set to reopen on September 24.
