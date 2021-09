Philly elementary school temporarily shifts to virtual learning due to COVID-19 outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An elementary school in Philadelphia is temporarily switching to virtual learning due to a Covid-19 outbreak.The School District of Philadelphia says the Emlen Elementary School located on the 6500 block of Chew Avenue will close for cleaning beginning Tuesday."If your child shared a classroom with any student or staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19, you will be contacted directly by the PDPH and/or the School District with important information, including the need for your child to quarantine," the school district said.All students, whether quarantining or not, should participate in remote learning.To find a COVID-19 testing site near you, CLICK HERE. The Emlen Elementary School is set to reopen on September 24.