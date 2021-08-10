Coronavirus

Some Philadelphia restaurants will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to dine indoors

A handful of city restaurants announced the new policy in hopes of avoiding another COVID-related shutdown.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Some city restaurants now requiring proof of vaccination

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dining in Philadelphia is evolving yet again, and this time it involves proof of vaccination.

On Monday, restaurateur Marc Vetri announced starting September 7, his two Italian restaurants Vetri Cucina and Fiorella will require indoor diners to show proof of vaccination or have recovered from COVID-19.

A handful of other city restaurants announced a similar policy in hopes of avoiding another shutdown.

"I have no problem with it," said Lonni Sopinsky of Lafayette Hill. "If you're choosing to eat out at a restaurant, you should choose to follow their rules."

It's been almost two weeks since Martha Restaurant, in the city's Kensington section, first required all patrons who want to sit indoors, to show proof of vaccination. Those without the shot can sit outdoors.

RELATED: Philadelphia restaurant mandates proof of vaccination to dine inside amid rising COVID cases

"So, many guests coming in have told us that they're coming in because of our policy and because of what we're doing," said General Manager Olivia Caceres. "We had one of our busiest weeks this week, which is kind of incredible because we weren't sure how this would be received."

But as more restaurants decide to follow suit, the jury is still out on whether customers are on board.

"I'm not too sure about this," said David Alexander Jenkins of Rittenhouse. "We live in America and so while I think it's entirely important that we are all vaccinated and we should do this, there is something about the freedom that it bothers the spirit a little bit."

"I am on board with all restaurants doing it but I don't think any business owners should be forced to do anything they don't want to do," said Lily Doern of Northern Liberties.

"I saw our staff feeling stressed. I was feeling stressed just with the volume of people coming in and coming in without masks and there haven't been any regulations coming from the city about what we should be doing," said Caceres.

RELATED: Alarming 94K surge in COVID-19 cases among kids, hospitals overwhelmed
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiaphiladelphia newscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinerestaurant
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Pfizer seeks approval for 1st Covid vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News