Philadelphia school district meal distributions sites move to Thursday only distribution schedule

However, charter school sites and Philadelphia Housing Authority student meal sites will be open and operating on their usual Monday schedule.
The 40 city supported food sites are open tomorrow from 10 a.m to noon. Tomorrow's boxes will contain non-perishable food.
Senior meal sites providing grab and go meals will be operating as normal.
COVID-19 Cases in Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 237 additional presumptive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia on Sunday; this brings the number of confirmed cases in the city to 12,566.
Six additional coronavirus fatalities were announced Sunday, bringing the total number of Philadelphia residents who have died to 472.
The city says of those 472 total deaths, 252 were long-term care facility residents.
The Department of Public Health again noted clusters of positive cases in congregate settings, including nursing homes, behavioral health facilities and the Department of Prisons.
Six additional inmates have tested positive. The current total of positive cases at correctional facilities within the city is 75.
The Department of Public Health reports 965 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 1,812 people hospitalized in the region (including Philadelphia).
Free pregnancy, baby, and toddler support in Philadelphia during COVID-19:
The City of Philadelphia has developed a list of resources and free supplies available for those who are pregnant or caring for an infant or toddler during the COVID-19 crisis.
Resources are available for:
- Free, 24/7 breastfeeding support
- Crib delivery
- Free diapers and food
- Phone and online connections to local experts
For a list of where to go and who to contact click here.