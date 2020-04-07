Coronavirus

Coronavirus pandemic putting pinch on crime in Pennsylvania, data shows

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crime is down, and down big time, across Pennsylvania.

It's really not surprising, but the numbers bear out what you'd expect: even some criminals are lying low.

As the COVID-19 outbreak has most of us hunkered down in our homes, crime has plunged

According to Pennsylvania State Police, when comparing last week's crimes with the week prior to the outbreak, total criminal offenses are down 89%.

Property crimes are down 91%.

DUIs have dropped 71% as bars have been shut down and roadways are largely sparse.

It's clear the pandemic is putting a pinch in crime.

In Philadelphia, while crime is down, violent criminals are still in the game so don't expect police to reduce hours for the men and women in blue.

One crime many advocates are concerned about is domestic violence.

State Police tell Action News they don't track that statistic currently.
