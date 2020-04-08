New cloth mask policy, arrest guidance announced by Philadelphia police commissioner

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police officers are being provided with cloth masks amid the coronavirus outbreak, Action News has learned.
The new directive was announced by the Commissioner Danielle Outlaw on Tuesday.
"Cloth/washable masks are being distributed throughout the Department. The purpose of providing these masks is to help prevent spreading the COVID-19 virus among our co-workers. Many who have the virus have no signs or symptoms. Cloth masks help prevent spreading the virus from people who feel otherwise healthy," read a portion of the new policy obtained by Action News.
All employees are being asked to wear cloth masks at all times while on duty.
"The cloth masks are intended to protect your co-workers from you!" said Outlaw in the memo to all officers.
Sources tell Action News that the policy isn't mandatory for officers but a suggestion when they come in contact with others.
Action News also obtained the Department's new guidance on arresting and transporting prisoners which states that immediately after any arrest, officers should place a cloth, paper or other non-N95 mask over the prisoner's mouth and nose.
Barring exigent circumstances, officers should sanitize hands and put on full protective equipment (PPE) (safety gloves, N95 mask and safety goggles/eyewear) before transporting any prisoner.
All prisoners will be screened for COVID-19 exposure, prior to entering any police facility by asking the following questions and documenting responses.
The new policies come as coronavirus cases rise within the department, including the death of Lt. James Walker. The 32-year Philadelphia police veteran is the city's first employee to die from the coronavirus.
While neither the city nor the police department will confirm, Action News has learned that as of April 5, 107 officers are being evaluated for COVID-19, while 45 officers have been diagnosed.
