INTERACTIVE: Cell phone data shows residents staying at home during COVID-19 outbreak

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6047861" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Area nursing homes cited for infection control before COVID-19 as reported by Chad Pradelli during Action News at 11 on March 24, 2020.

The Action News data journalism team has analyzed cell phone information that suggests residents are staying at home because of COVID-19.Data shows the measurement of how many miles the typical individual cell phone traveled by each county.On March 9 in Chester County, the typical cell phone traveled 5.8 miles. A week later on March 16, that was cut in half to 2.8 miles. And down to 0 by March 23, days after the Pennsylvania shutdown order.And in a rural area like Salem County, New Jersey, it was 8.4 miles on March 9. A week later, 6.7 miles and down to 1 mile by March 23.You can see your county's data below: