Coronavirus

Jersey shore businesses adapting, customers showing support on Memorial Day weekend

By
OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gloomy skies and rough waves made for an unappealing beach day on Sunday at the Jersey shore.

On the Ocean City boardwalk, it was less crowded, making social distancing much easier this Memorial Day weekend.

Some were critical of people's COVID-19 behavior but overall there no major complaints.

Some businesses on the boardwalk say even amid the pandemic, the crowds made it still feel like a holiday weekend.

"From our perspective, we're still doing a lot of curbside pick up and delivery. We are doing a much better business over the front counter, people like the individual slices and everyone's going to great lengths to wear their masks and use their safety precautions," said Chuck Bangle, co-owner of Manco and Manco.

"It's insane. I don't know how many people are out here today. I didn't expect this at all. We were thinking -- because we went to Atlantic City and it was like dead city, nobody out -- we came over here and we were like, 'Wow,'" said Yarotza DeJesus of Newark, New Jersey.



In Margate, traffic was light for a holiday weekend, but it was busy downtown.

At Johnny's Cafe and Shucker's Bar & Grille on the same stretch of Ventnor Avenue, the owners are also operating take-out but are waiting for the green light to dine al fresco.

"If we could have the street blocked off where the commercial section is just for a couple of weeks until it breaks, then have some tables in the street," says Giovanna Liccio, the co-owner of Johnny's.

Playgrounds, rides, arcades, picnic areas and water play equipment remain closed at this time.

Earlier this week, Governor Phil Murphy eased restrictions on outdoor gatherings from 10 to 25 people.

The governor stressed that he does not want the public to become complacent.

Capacity will also be raised to 25 individuals for charter and fishing boats, outdoor batting cages, driving ranges, and other outdoor recreational businesses.

"However, social distancing must be adhered to. Organized gatherings, for example, must include clear demarcations for attendees and we strongly recommend that everyone continue wearing face coverings," Murphy said.

Indoor gatherings remain limited to 10 people.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

New Jersey beaches will be open by Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Murphy says

Gov. Wolf to ease restrictions on more Pennsylvania counties Friday

President Trump announces plan to increase medical stockpile during visit to Lehigh Valley

WATCH: Still haven't received your stimulus check from the IRS? Try visiting this page

Conshohocken gym owner says he must defy shutdown orders or risk losing his business

CVS opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites around Philadelphia area on Friday

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero

For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyocean citysafetyhealthvacationsmall businesssocietycoronaviruscommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Man creates special date nights for pregnant wife at Chicago hospital
Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday amid COVID-19
White House bans travel to US from Brazil
Murphy warns major cuts to key employees without more federal funding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family devastated following deadly hit-and-run in Juniata
Woman pulled from SUV, shot during carjacking: Police
Murphy warns major cuts to key employees without more federal funding
Police in N.J., Pa. seek suspect in 2 Connecticut slayings
3 injured, hundreds displaced after apartment complex fire
Dr. Fauci surprises Swarthmore students during virtual graduation
AccuWeather: Milder Memorial Day
Show More
Person shot at Bucks County hotel: Police
White House bans travel to US from Brazil
Montgomery County summer camp prepares to open
Pennsylvanians experience first days of temporary cocktails to-go
Is it safe to go to the gym during the pandemic? Doctors explain
More TOP STORIES News