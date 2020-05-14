New Jersey beaches will be open by Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Murphy says

The beaches and lakefronts can reopen but that gatherings such as concerts and fireworks will be prohibited. The reopenings will take effect on May 22.
He also said each town must establish its own capacity limitations and ways to enforce social distancing. Restaurants on boardwalks can remain open for takeout only, and amusement parks and playgrounds will remain closed.
BREAKING: The Jersey Shore will be open in time for Memorial Day Weekend, with social distancing guidelines in place. The Shore is central to our Jersey identity and we want to ensure that families can safely enjoy it this summer. pic.twitter.com/BojwAZKih5— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 14, 2020
"The Jersey shore will be open in time for Memorial Day Weekend, with social distancing guidelines in place. The shore is central to our Jersey identity and we want to ensure that families can safely enjoy it this summer," he said in a tweet.
Social distancing will still be mandated and Murphy said they may limit how many people are allowed on a beach.
Murphy said restroom facilities at parks will reopen as long as they undergo frequent and proper cleaning.
He also urged people to wear a mask or face covering while in more crowded areas or while waiting for food on the boardwalks.
Playgrounds, rides, arcades, picnic areas and water play equipment will remain closed.
A dry run will be held Saturday, May 16 at Sea Isle City, Strathmere and Ocean City so officials can work on capacity management.
Murphy issued his long-awaited guidance the day before two of the state's most popular beaches planned to reopen. On Friday morning, Point Pleasant Beach and Seaside Heights will begin allowing people back onto the sand in a phased reopening that officials in both towns characterize as an experiment.
In Point Pleasant Beach, the municipally owned Maryland Avenue beach will open. Once it reaches a certain capacity, which officials have not publicly announced, no one else will be allowed onto the sand. Masks will be "encouraged" while standing in line to buy badges, but won't be required once on the beach.
The borough will restrict parking to residents only for much of the area near the beach to discourage large crowds of tourists from coming.
Seaside Heights, famous as the former home of MTV's "Jersey Shore" show, will reopen on Friday with some substantial restrictions. Activities on the beach are limited to walking, jogging, active surf fishing, and surfing. No swimming, beach chairs or blankets, and no sitting or standing.
"Make no mistake about it, our beach and boardwalk operations will be very different from past years," Mayor Anthony Vaz wrote in a post on the Seaside Heights website. "We have the added problem at the local government level of a likely and substantial loss of revenue that has led to a reduction in manpower resources. This means less beach attendants, less lifeguards and less seasonal laborers."
Ocean City's beaches and boardwalk have been open in recent days "for exercise and active recreation.
During the Thursday briefing, Murphy said an additional 1,216 New Jersey residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 142,704.
An additional 244 people died in New Jersey from coronavirus-related complications. The statewide death toll is 9,946.
