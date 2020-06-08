As southeastern Pa. goes 'yellow' it's back to work for some in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's back to work for some now that southeastern Pennsylvania entered the yellow phase last Friday.Along Market Street outside high rise office buildings, some were entering their offices for the first time in months."It's been stressful, of course, with everything going on with the pandemic. It's just been a lot," said Caroline Eldridge of Chestnut Hill who works on Market Street in Center City. "It's good we're getting back a little on track and folks can at least go back to their office to get mail and check things out."Pennsylvania's guidance under the yellow phase is not as strict as Philadelphia's. The mayor announced outdoor dining is not allowed in the city until June 12.According to the city, telework must continue where feasible, childcare may reopen and in-person retail is allowed.What remains closed: gyms, spas, hair and nail salons, entertainment venues, including casinos and theatres.The Philadelphia Parking Authority will hold off on meter enforcement until June 15.SEPTA riders must wear masks.