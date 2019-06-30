Crash at Montgomery County retirement home ends with car wedged in building

UPPER GWYNEDD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County are investigating a puzzling crash at a retirement community that ended with the car in what some people may call a precarious position.In the video, you can see the photos the Upper Gwynedd Township fire department posted on their social media page Saturday afternoon.The accident happened at Brittany Pointe Estates, located at 1001 Valley Forge Road.A tow truck and a crane was used to lift the car from its wedged position.No word on the cause of the accident.The driver was not seriously injured.