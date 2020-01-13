Crash between car, pickup leaves woman critically injured in Warrington, Pa.

WARRINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least one person was critically injured after a crash involving a car and a pickup truck on Monday afternoon in Warrington, Bucks County.The crash happened around 4 p.m. at County Line Road and Limekiln Pike.Video from Chopper 6 showed a silver car with heavy front-end damage. A dark-colored pickup truck also had front-end damage.There was no immediate word on the circumstances of this crash.The critically injured person was described by police as an elderly woman, but no further details were released.