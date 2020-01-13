Crash between car, pickup leaves woman critically injured in Warrington, Pa.

WARRINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least one person was critically injured after a crash involving a car and a pickup truck on Monday afternoon in Warrington, Bucks County.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at County Line Road and Limekiln Pike.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a silver car with heavy front-end damage. A dark-colored pickup truck also had front-end damage.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of this crash.

The critically injured person was described by police as an elderly woman, but no further details were released.
