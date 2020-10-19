Crash causes major delays on I-95 in Tinicum Township, Delaware County

TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash on I-95 in Delaware County is causing major delays on Monday night.It happened on the southbound lanes of the highway near Exit 9 in Tinicum Township.Police say the crash happened just after 6 p.m. after a driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guard rail.There is no immediate word on the driver's condition.Chopper 6 was over the scene as police diverted southbound traffic onto the northbound lanes. Traffic is currently backed up into South Philadelphia.Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if they can at this time.