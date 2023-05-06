Police: Man dead after crashing into home at high rate of speed in Northern Liberties

Police say the 25-year-old driver was traveling north on 7th Street at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after crashing into a pole and house in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on the 600 block of North 7th Street.

Police say the 25-year-old driver of a 2011 Mercedes was traveling north on 7th Street at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle struck a utility pole and then crashed into a home.

The man was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where medics pronounced him dead a short time later.

This is an active investigation with the Crash Investigation Division.

Overnight officers originally believed a shooting may have led to the deadly crash, but after further investigation, officials tell Action News that this is not the case.

The driver died as a result of his injuries sustained in the accident.