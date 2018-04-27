EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3399075" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video from Chopper 6 over a crash involving an overturned truck on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia on April 27, 2018.

One person is hospitalized after a crash involving an overturned truck that is slowed traffic on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia.It happened before 10:30 a.m. Friday near the Cottman Avenue exit.Video from Chopper 6 and a Sky 6 camera showed a truck lying on its side, blocking two of four southbound lanes.A silver SUV appears to have hit the side of the truck after it crashed, opening a hole in the truck.The crash also appears to have caused a spill of some kind. Sand or foam, apparently applied by firefighters after the crash, was spread over a large area.Emergency response vehicles were blocking two of four northbound lanes as crews worked to handle the situation.Action News is told one person was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on that person's condition.------