Crash involving school bus under investigation in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An accident involving a school bus is under investigation on Monday night in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
It happened around 4 p.m. along Springdale Road near Dorset Road.
There are reports of at least one person injured. There was no immediate word on their condition at this time.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
