Investigators say the suspect allegedly hit the officer with his vehicle as he fled the scene.

Suspect sought after off-duty Philadelphia police officer robbed of gun, struck by car

Suspect sought after off-duty Philadelphia police officer robbed of gun, struck by car

Suspect sought after off-duty Philadelphia police officer robbed of gun, struck by car

Suspect sought after off-duty Philadelphia police officer robbed of gun, struck by car

Suspect sought after off-duty Philadelphia police officer robbed of gun, struck by car

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of attacking and robbing an off-duty officer of his gun on Sunday.

It happened just after 7 a.m. on the 2100 block of West Oxford Street in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say the officer was able to disarm his attacker and fire the suspect's gun before he got away with the officer's personal weapon.

The suspect was last seen heading toward 9th and Cumberland streets in a newer model black BMW with tinted windows.

Investigators say the suspect allegedly hit the officer with his vehicle as he fled the scene.

There is no word yet on the officer's condition.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

He has been described by police as a male between the ages of 25 and 30 with braids and a medium build.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white tank top, tan pants, and white New Balance sneakers.

Investigators say the suspect may go by the name "Duke."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker