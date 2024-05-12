Video from the incident shows a silver sedan in the roadway with what appears to be front-end damage.

3 people injured after pedestrian crash on Route 13 in New Castle County

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Three people are injured after a pedestrian crash took place in New Castle, Delaware on Sunday.

It happened on Route 13 South near School Lane just after 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say they were called to the scene after a pedestrian was struck by a car in the southbound lanes of Rt. 13.

Video from the incident shows a silver sedan in the roadway with what appears to be front-end damage and a partially shattered windshield.

At least three other vehicles were stopped within that crash scene, police say.

It is unclear what role any of the vehicles may have played in the collision.

In total, police say at least three people were transported to Christiana Hospital for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The roadway was temporarily shut down by Delaware State Police as the scene was investigated. The highway has since been reopened.

One man told Action News that the stretch of roadway can be dangerous.

"It's a busy road, it's always people driving fast back and forth on both sides," the man said. "It's kinda hard crossing the street, moving so fast."

