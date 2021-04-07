Crews battle blaze at West Windsor Township apartment complex

EMBED <>More Videos

Chopper 6 over massive fire in West Windsor, NJ

WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire crews were battling a fire at a West Windsor Township, New Jersey apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the flames broke out at about 3:30 p.m. in the unit block of Taylor Court.

Views from Chopper 6 showed flames shooting through the roof of the building. A third alarm has been transmitted, officials said.

So far, at least eight units have been damaged, but there was no immediate report of injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west windsor townshipmercer countyfiredisasterapartment firefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former police officer accused of sexual abuse while working as D.A.R.E officer
Tiger Woods was driving almost 90 mph when he crashed SUV
Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says
Moderna vaccine protects for at least 6 months: Study
Boyfriend a 'person of interest' after pregnant woman found dead
'No brotherly love here:' Victim's parents speak out on Philly violence
Phillies giving fans a treat during red-hot start to season
Show More
State rep. wants to ban transgender students from women's sports
NJ officer accused of having sexual relationship with juvenile
Firefighters rescue construction worker after trench collapse in Montco
These 5 states account for 43% of the country's new COVID cases
Consumer Reports: Get ready for sticker shock at the grocery store
More TOP STORIES News