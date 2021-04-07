WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire crews were battling a fire at a West Windsor Township, New Jersey apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.
According to officials, the flames broke out at about 3:30 p.m. in the unit block of Taylor Court.
Views from Chopper 6 showed flames shooting through the roof of the building. A third alarm has been transmitted, officials said.
So far, at least eight units have been damaged, but there was no immediate report of injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Crews battle blaze at West Windsor Township apartment complex
