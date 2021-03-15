fire

Crews battle multiple fires in Chester County, Pa.

By
POCOPSON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Recent dry air and low humidity have led to the spread of multiple fires in Chester County, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

One person was injured when a blaze broke out at a barn in Pocopson Township.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire when they arrived on the scene along the unit block of Wawaset Farm Lane.

The extent of the person's injuries is not known. There were also multiple brush fires in the area as a result of this fire.

In Kennett Square, Chester County, firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Newark Road just before 11 a.m.

Crews battled a large fire at a building where mushrooms are grown.

It took firefighters about an hour to control the fire.

No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chester countyfire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
NJ forest fire consumes 160 acres; homes and businesses damaged
Fire damages Brookhaven pizza shop, strip mall
Crews battle building fire in North Philadelphia
Explosion at scene of Camden fire captured on video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ forest fire consumes 160 acres; homes and businesses damaged
Cheerleader's mom created deepfake videos to allegedly harass her daughter's rivals
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Another 45 Philly schools to open Monday for Pre-K to 2nd grade students
Oscars 2021: Nominations to be announced Monday
Early morning light in the sky around Philly area from SpaceX launch
AccuWeather: Windy and cold overnight
Show More
How City Hall clocks are advanced for Daylight Saving Time
Drexel will face Illinois in first round of NCAA Tournament
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Mom overturns wrongful convictions, catches true killer in daughter's murder
Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium passes 25,000 vaccine doses distributed
More TOP STORIES News