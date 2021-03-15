Crews battle multiple fires in Chester County, Pa.

POCOPSON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Recent dry air and low humidity have led to the spread of multiple fires in Chester County, Pennsylvania on Sunday.One person was injured when a blaze broke out at a barn in Pocopson Township.Firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire when they arrived on the scene along the unit block of Wawaset Farm Lane.The extent of the person's injuries is not known. There were also multiple brush fires in the area as a result of this fire.In Kennett Square, Chester County, firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Newark Road just before 11 a.m.Crews battled a large fire at a building where mushrooms are grown.It took firefighters about an hour to control the fire.No injuries were reported.