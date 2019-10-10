Crews battling fire after apparent explosion in Torresdale section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fire crews were battling a fire and an apparent explosion Thursday afternoon in the Torresdale section of Philadelphia.
Crews responded to a report of an explosion in the 4400 block of Person Ave. at about 1 p.m.
Chopper 6 was flying over the scene and showed that part of the building was destroyed and walls were blown out.
There was no word on the cause or if anyone was injured.
