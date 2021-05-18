VINCENTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews are battling a second wildfire in New Jersey on Monday night.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says firefighters are responding to the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Vincentown, Burlington County for an active wildfire.
No homes or structures are in danger at this time. Four Mile and Pea Patch roads are closed due to smoke conditions.
Another wildfire that was burning in Little Egg Harbor Township was 75% contained, authorities said Monday night.
No injuries have been reported in both fires. Investigators are still working to determine a cause.
Crews battling second wildfire in South Jersey
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More