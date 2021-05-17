forest fire

Crews battle wildfire in Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ

By , and
EMBED <>More Videos

Officials provide update on wildfire in Bass River State Forest

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A wildfire that was burning in South Jersey was 40% contained as of 10 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over wildfire in Little Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.



The fire was first spotted around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said the fire consumed 617 acres of land that splits between Ocean and Burlington counties. Fire officials estimated about 900 acres on Sunday night, but were able to reassess Monday morning.

EMBED More News Videos

Dozens of firefighters from across South Jersey are working to contain a massive wildfire at Bass River State Forest on Sunday night.



Sections of Route 9 have been forced to be shut down. There are voluntary evacuations for residents in the area, with a shelter set up at Pinelands Regional High School.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over South Jersey where a wildfire has consumed 900 acres of the Bass River State Forest.



Officials report about 70 firefighters with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service from the central and southern parts of the state battled to get the fire under control. About 150 structural firefighters from 39 municipal fire departments worked to protect the surrounding homes.

As of Monday morning, no one was inured in the fire and no homes were damaged.

Gill said this fire is occurring at the backend of fire season.

"It varies depending on the piece of ground where a fire can happen," he said. "It'll vary from a quarter acre to a larger fire like this one. It all depends on the ground, fuel type, terrain. There are several factors that go into what determines the size of a fire."


Firefighters have begun conducting what they call "burnout operations," where they set smaller, controlled fires in hopes of protecting homes along Stage Road and the Offshore Manor Development along Route 9 in Little Egg Harbor.

"Which is the process where we eliminate the forest fuel on the ground from a secured area. In this situation, it's a hard top road all the way around the fire," Gill said.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little egg harbor townshipforest firefire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOREST FIRE
Wildfire consumes 900 acres in South Jersey
Forest fire in Ocean Co. was intentionally set, prosecutor says
NJ forest fire consumes 170 acres; at least 29 buildings damaged
New Jersey fire crews helping to fight wildfires on West Coast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers
Washington's Kerrigan signing with Eagles
Suspect sought after cellphone store employee found dead
Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights
Bus driver says students were heroes when armed man hijacked bus
Gathering limits in Pennsylvania increase today | What that means to you
Community campaigns to change street name with controversial history
Show More
Vehicle with 76ers vanity plate sought in Bucks Co. hit-and-run
AccuWeather: Nice and warm today, summer preview up next
Tax Day is here for most states | What you need to know
Delco sisters team up to make bracelets, help others
AT&T spins off WarnerMedia, combines it with Discovery
More TOP STORIES News