Crews recover second victim in South Philadelphia explosion, collapse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews have recovered a second victim who was killed when an explosion in South Philadelphia leveled three rowhomes and sparked a massive fireball, city officials said Saturday.In total, two people are presumed dead after Thursday morning's fiery explosion.Officials said there is a possibility other people may have been walking by when the explosion occurred around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of South 8th Street near Reed Street and may also be trapped in the debris.Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said it was too dangerous for rescuers to immediately enter the buildings and recover the victims."There's a lot of remaining risks. We still have buildings that are basically buildings exposed to an explosion and could collapse at any second," he said.The cause is being investigated by local, state and federal authorities, but a source tells Action News they are looking into if an October water main break could be connected.As for the question if there was work being done on the street, officials will only say it's early in the investigation.Kiana Thompson, the principal at the Academy at Palumbo High School, confirmed to Action News that one of her students lived at the house that exploded. That student's brother was killed.Thompson was at school on Thursday when a man came in looking for the student."He said, 'I need to get a kid out early.' And I said, 'What's wrong?' He said, 'It's an emergency, the house that exploded...' I said, 'Did he live on the block or was it that house?' He said, 'It's that house.' And they both started filling up with tears," Thompson said.While crews continued to spray hot spots in the frigid weather, Thompson said she was able to get in touch with the mother of the victim. It's a call she'll never forget."It wasn't very long. I didn't keep her too long. She was crying hysterically. saying, 'I don't understand. I don't understand, why did this happen? I lost my son,"' Thompson said.Authorities responded to the scene Thursday morning after they received multiple calls about a house explosion and the smell of "possible gas."Firefighters were there within minutes. They rushed through the flames, passing arcing wires, trying to reach the victims, but couldn't make it to them either."I talked to them. They wish they could have made that rescue. The reality is that was an incredibly dangerous situation and sometimes we do everything we can and it's just not enough," Thiel said Thursday.Three rowhomes fully collapsed due to the explosion and two more were seriously damaged.A second-alarm was struck bringing more than 100 Philadelphia firefighters to the scene.Dozens were evacuated from nearby homes. Crews turned off power and gas in the neighborhood. It is not known when they will be allowed back to their homes, or when power will be restored.Anyone who is affected by the explosion and needs shelter should call 1-800-RED-CROSS.The explosion compromised the road and now there is concern of a sinkhole forming.