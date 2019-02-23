Multiple crews responding to cargo jet crash in Chambers County

EMBED </>More Videos

Multiple crews responding to reports of plane crash in Trinity Bay

ANAHUAC, Texas --
Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a plane crash in Chambers County.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened near the City of Anahuac, Texas, in the Trinity Bay.

Preliminary reports state a two-engine Boeing 767 cargo jetliner crashed shortly before 12:45 p.m. Saturday.



The Federal Aviation Administration issued an Alert Notice (ALNOT) on Atlas Air Flight 3591 after losing radar and radio contact with the Boeing 767 approximately 30 miles southeast of Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The aircraft was flying from Miami to Houston.

According to initial FAA reports, three people were on board the aircraft.

Authorities say the plane was located in Jack's Pocket at the north end of Trinity Bay.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashcrashAnahuac
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Serial attacker being sought in South Philly
Driver killed after vehicle overturns, catches fire on I-295 in Lawnside
Woman jumps into Schuylkill River while fleeing scene of crash in Conshohocken
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, bond set at $1 million
Man pleads guilty in rape and murder of 14-year-old Grace Packer
Oscars 2019: The who, what, when, where and how
Wawa employees bitten, maced in Mayfair
Driver loses control, crashes into utility pole in Fairmount Park
Show More
Army amputee veteran surprised with new service dog
Source: Plane of Phillies owner spotted in Vegas where Bryce Harper lives
Testing Medical Alert Devices
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, in police custody
Charges dropped against South Philly preschool owner accused of abuse
More News