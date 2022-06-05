community journalist

First charity cricket tournament benefits Trenton Area Soup Kitchen

By
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "With the amount of enthusiasm that we see for cricket, it's been growing leaps and bounds every year," said Ranjith Rajan.

Rajan is a trustee of the New Jersey Softball Cricket League, which had its humble beginnings in 2002 and has built a strong community of Indian and Southeast Asian immigrants and beyond.

"We started the league with around 16 teams and today we have grown to a strength of 200 plus teams," he said.

This year, 12 cricket teams partnered with PURE, or People for Urban and Rural Education, for their first charity cricket tournament. PURE meets the needs of individuals in seven countries worldwide and also helps individuals close to home.

Rajesh Soleti, captain of the Princeton Cricket Club, started organizing the event four-to-five months ago. He partnered with Hema Kanthamneni, Chief Operating Officer of PURE, and various PURE Youth ambassadors to raise funds for the event.

Between individual donations and sponsorships, they were able to raise more than $5,000 for the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen.

When they are not helping to feed those in need, the main focus of PURE is to provide educational opportunities.

"PURE has a lot of young people coming together, not just here in this Mercer County area but throughout the country," said National Student Director Siddanth Pabba. "And we're all united towards this common goal of providing education to other young people who can't reach it themselves."

To learn more about New Jersey Softball Cricket League and PURE, visit their websites.

