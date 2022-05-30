Three teenage siblings tutor students in West Philly neighborhood

Sandra, 17, is a tutor with the Free Library of Philadelphia's Literacy Enrichment After-school Program (LEAP.) With nearly 30 years of history, the program has cemented several library locations as stalwart centers of learning in the city.
Sandra is one of three siblings that walk to the Free Library of Philadelphia's Overbrook Park Branch after school to participate.
"All three of us are adopted, and we're all homeschooled," she said. "We all started in kindergarten being on a computer. And so, we've been doing that for as long as I can remember and now I'm about to graduate being homeschooled my whole life."
The Fontroy teens are all students of Agora Cyber Charter School, which is based in Pennsylvania.
"In cyber education, the zip code does not dictate your education," said Director of Enrollment Ilene King. "Everybody gets an equal opportunity."
The Fontroy's at-home learning routine has given them more time to focus on seeking out job and internship opportunities, exciting field trips, and of course, tutoring through LEAP at the Overbrook Park Library.
10th-grade student Tyler Fontroy enjoys mentoring his 3rd-grade buddy in math.
"I'm glad to give my time," said Tyler. "It's always great to see him get better at it and learn more from it."
Some of the students happen to be neighbors with one another, which deepens the relationship between tutor and tutee.
"They already know them casually. They speak to them, they play with them outside," said Jennifer Grace, a mother from West Philadelphia. "So, this was a great option and a great idea for them to be able to get extra tutoring help."
To learn more about the LEAP Program or Agora Cyber Charter School, visit their websites.
