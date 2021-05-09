Crime Fighters: Who killed Charles 'Chuckie' Maude III

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young father of two was gunned down just two months ago. Now his grieving family hopes someone will come forward with information about his killer.The first thing that is said about Charles 'Chuckie' Maude III is that he loved his two daughters."He was a great dad. He loved his kids. He was like the protector of the family, I guess you would say," said his sister Jennifer Maude.His family said career-wise, the 24-year-old was still finding his way."He was still looking for his way through. He wasn't sure what he wanted to do with his career, but he always wanted to work. He's a hard worker," said his father, Charles Maude II.On Friday, March 12, Maude had just dropped off his youngest daughter at his mom's house."I guess he was at my house for maybe like 45 minutes to an hour, and then he went down to Emerald Street," said Jennifer Meleski.His mother says he was hanging out with a friend along the 3200 block of Emerald Street in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.It's a street he knew well as his family lived there for 10 years.She said his friends left, and Maude got into his car around 10:30 p.m."That's when two unknown men walked up. They walked by him first, then they came back, and then they just shot him," said Meleski.Maude died two days later at the hospital."There were cameras that actually caught the incident. But we didn't get a clear visual of their face," added Jennifer Maude.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money, and the Citizens Crime Commission is administering $30,000 in reward money from his family.That's a total of $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."We need closure. Without anyone getting arrested, we will never be able to get closure," said Maude II.