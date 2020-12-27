Crime Fighters: Who killed Kevin Miller?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are hoping the public has some information on a homicide from two years ago.It happened around 12:40 p.m. on Friday, July 27, 2018, along the 2200 block of North Uber Street in North Philadelphia."22nd police district responded to a call... upon their arrival they found a male on the highway unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.39-year-old Kevin Miller was taken to the hospital."They worked on him for many hours and he had passed at around 9:30 that night," he said.Authorities said the shooting was brazen and they need to get whoever did it off the streets."This is broad daylight in July, you know, right in the middle of the street, so somebody knows who did it," he said.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous."If you want to stop these killings you have to open your mouth and give them an anonymous tip line. Give us the information, give us some leads, let the police do their work," he said.