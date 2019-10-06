Crime Fighters: Who killed Dymir Hawkins-Williams?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother said her son was caught in a deadly crossfire. Now she needs your help tracking down his killer.
"Good kid, smart, witty, courageous, good heart, heart of gold," said Tunizha Williams.
Williams said she can't quite make sense that her son, Dymir Hawkins-Williams, is dead.
"I'm still looking for my son to come through the door. Like it hasn't resonated with me that my son is like really gone," she said.
On Wednesday, July 10, the 21-year-old was with friends along the 61-hundred block of Callowhill Street in West Philadelphia.
Just before 10:30 p.m. Williams said her son called her.
"He had just put his phone on the charger. He just hung up with me, put his phone on the charger and he came outside."
That's when she said someone opened fire, shooting Dymir and another man. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.
"They got video, they've got clear video because people in the neighborhood has shown me a little bit but they won't show it all to me."
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"Call the line, step up. If you know something step up. My son was murdered, his life was taken. Step up if you know something."
