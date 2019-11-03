PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A $50,000 reward could be yours if you help find the person responsible for a murder in 2012.
It's been seven years since 32-year-old Michael Hagan was murdered.
"The family's still looking for some type of closure, but they definitely want justice," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.
On Sunday, July 1, 2012, Hagan was returning home from a night out with friends. At about 3:30 a.m. he was walking along the 400 block of South 4th Street when he was shot. He died at the hospital.
"It was items from his pockets thrown on the sidewalk. So they are declaring that our motive was robbery," said Montecalvo.
The Citizens Crime Commission is administering up to $50,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Five thousand dollars of that is from the New Jersey State Police NCO union, $25,000 is from various individuals and the city of Philadelphia is posting up to $20,000. You are urged to call the tip line at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"We're asking the public for anything, any help in solving this," said Montecalvo.
Crime Fighters: Who killed Michael Hagan?
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News