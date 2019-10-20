Crime Fighters: Who killed Stephen Johnson Jr.?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A sister mourning the loss of her brother comes to you for help finding his killer.
Sheree Johnson said she can't understand who would want to hurt her brother, Stephen Johnson Junior.
"He was always my go-to person, and he was my protector. So the fact that you know someone would do this to him is just beyond us," she said.
On Wednesday, March 20, at about 3 p.m. Sheree's mother got off work and went to see her son at his home along the 5300 block of North Marvine Street in Philadelphia's Olney section.
"When she opened up the door, she was under the impression that he was sleeping in his bed," Johnson said. "Then as she got closer, she seen blood coming out of his mouth."
The 35-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
"Please come forward. Our family is definitely turned upside down," said Johnson.
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"If anything we just want justice. There is no revenge. You know there is no none of that. We just want justice for our brother because he deserves it," she said.
