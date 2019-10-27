Crime Fighters: Who killed Anthony Cheever?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old was gunned down in front of dozens of people in Kensington. Now, his mother says she hopes someone will come forward to help find his killer.
"He did everything he could to stay off the streets," said Jamie Smith.
The loss of her 19-year-old son, Anthony Cheever, is still very raw.
"They said somebody got shot and she said, 'Oh my God they're saying that it's Anthony,'" she cried.
On Wednesday, June 12 at about 10:10 p.m., Cheever was with a group of people along the 2500 block of East Allegheny Avenue in Campbell Street Park in Philadelphia's Kensington section.
Police were called for shots fired and when they arrived they found Cheever suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
"When they put me in the little waiting room, I knew it was bad. As soon as I seen the doctor turn the corner I seen it in his face," Smith said.
Cheever died at the hospital.
"I don't know how you sleep at night knowing that you know who did this to him and you're not coming forward," she said.
The city of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"You don't have to give any information about yourself. Just please come forward and give him some peace," she said.
