Crime Fighters: Who killed Richard Riley?

By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother grieving over the loss of her son comes forward to ask for your help in finding his killer.

"I raised both of my children to have integrity, you know, pay respect. Richard was a loving person, a giving person," said Mary Felder.

On Tuesday, February 13, 2018, 21-year-old Richard Riley was in the area of the 200 block of West Grange Street in Philadelphia's Olney section.



"I was actually getting ready to get my hair done, you know, because we were going out, you know Valentine's Day was coming up," she said. "I got a call from his girlfriend saying, 'You heard from Rich?' And then I said, 'No I just left the house.'"

At 4:39 p.m. police were called for a "person with a gun." When they arrived they found Riley and another male both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Riley died, the other victim survived. The shooting has left Riley's mother wondering why?

"He don't have no enemies. My son is a very humble person. He never been in any type of drama," she said.



The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"If someone was there and they was watching it, I would tell them if they had any information, you know, to give it, you know, take it, you know, call it in," she said.
