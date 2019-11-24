crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Shaka Fleetwood?

By Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are hoping a big reward will finally help catch a killer eight years following the victim's murder.

Detectives are still trying to figure out why 36-year-old Shaka Fleetwood was murdered.

"Motive, there was no motive to determine why he was killed," explained Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

Fleetwood was found on the sidewalk outside a home along the 800 block of North 50th Street in West Philadelphia on Nov. 26, 2011.



"Information was that he was walking down the street around 1:17 a.m. and he was accosted by a couple of people and he was shot. The victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," said Montecalvo.

The city of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"If it solves the case, you get two things, you get up to $20,000 and you get a criminal off the street," Montecalvo said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrime fighterscrimemurdershooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME FIGHTERS
Crime Fighters: Who killed Terrell Harvin?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Kevin Stanton?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Michael Hagan?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Anthony Cheever?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 killed in structure fire at Berks County home
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
2 men plead guilty to setting 3rd man on fire as he slept
Collingswood church burglarized, thousands in electronics stolen
AccuWeather: Early Showers, Windy Sunday
Students storm field during Harvard-Yale football game to protest
Show More
Pence works to reassure Kurdish allies in surprise Iraq visit
Woman calls 911, 'orders pizza' to signal domestic violence
Singing officers use 'Karaoke with Cops' to fight crime
Teen violence on Chestnut Street has calls for nearby school to be moved
Philadelphia Marathon info, course, road closures
More TOP STORIES News