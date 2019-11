Crime Fighters: Who killed Shaka Fleetwood?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are hoping a big reward will finally help catch a killer eight years following the victim's murder.Detectives are still trying to figure out why 36-year-old Shaka Fleetwood was murdered."Motive, there was no motive to determine why he was killed," explained Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission Fleetwood was found on the sidewalk outside a home along the 800 block of North 50th Street in West Philadelphia on Nov. 26, 2011."Information was that he was walking down the street around 1:17 a.m. and he was accosted by a couple of people and he was shot. The victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," said Montecalvo.The city of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.Anyone with information is asked to call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous."If it solves the case, you get two things, you get up to $20,000 and you get a criminal off the street," Montecalvo said.