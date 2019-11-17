crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Terrell Harvin?

By Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a warrant out for the arrest of a man accused of killing a 27-year-old in Kensington. Now, his mother hopes someone knows where this person is and will call police.

"He was one of a kind, like he's not a troublemaker. He's a laid back person," said Varnette Flippen.

Flippen said her son, Terrell Harvin, was a well-liked guy and a known face in his Kensington neighborhood.

"Everybody loved him on that block," she said.

She said that's why the events of Friday, August 16 are so troubling to her.



"I was home in bed asleep with his daughter. He got a one-year-old daughter and I got a phone call. And they said Terrell was shot," she said.

Harvin was shot at 11:30 p.m. while attending a barbeque near the intersection of E and Wishart streets in Philadelphia's Kensington section. Harvin was shot in the chest and died at the hospital.

"I just want this guy caught, the one that killed my son," she said.

Police have a warrant out for Tyjae Allen, who also goes by the name Tyjae Montana.



"He had a beard. He had a goatee. He had a full crop of hair now it's changed. So if anybody has any information on him, call 911 for his location or call the tip line, the 215-546-TIPS and you remain anonymous," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"He's armed and dangerous, do not approach this individual," Montecalvo said of Allen.
