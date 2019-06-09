Crime Fighters: Who killed Tei'Quim Williams?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Delaware man gets gunned down while visiting friends in Philadelphia. Now his mother wants someone to come forward to catch his killer.
Rochele Owens speaks in glowing terms about her son, Tei-quim Williams.
"My son was a great guy he was an awesome kid he helped a lot of people out. He was the go-to guy for a lot of people," she said.
On Monday, April 8, just before midnight, the 26-year-old was visiting friends along the 4200 block of Tackawanna Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section.
Owens says Williams was in his car ready to head home to Delaware when shots were fired. Williams was hit multiple times and died at the hospital.
"He didn't deserve his life ended you know. God didn't have anything to do with this. The devil in that person made this thing happen," she said.
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"If somebody witnessed it, I would pray that they would think of their family members. Tis could happen to anybody at any time," said Williams.
