Crime Fighters: Who killed Tymir Miller?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who knows the price of gun violence is rocked by it once again.Now Kevin Price is making a plea for it to stop."He was a very quiet guy um he stayed to himself," said Price. "He was always respectful. Every time I saw him, he was a very respectful young man."Price, who is a family friend, says 18-year-old Tymir Miller was beginning to carve out his path."I've always offered him different things that he might be able to do. He was still trying to figure it out. As a young guy, he didn't want to go to college, and college is not for everybody," added Price.Price says Miller's choice of friends may have led to his tragic death on February 21, 2019."One of his friends had killed someone on South Street," said Price. "And they thought he was a part of it, but he wasn't. So I think this was in retaliation to what happened."Miller, was shot multiple times along the 400 block of West Huntington Street in the city's Kensington section.Price, who lost his son in 2008 to gun violence, says this has got to stop."You don't need guns to resolve your differences," he added.The City of Philadelphia offers up to $20,000 as a reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.