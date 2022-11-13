Crime Fighters: Who killed Shawn Newman?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot while inside his car with his wife. Now law enforcement officials hope you can help find his killer.

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 Shawn Newman was with his wife in their car at 23rd and Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section.

Just before 12:30 a.m., Newman's wife says a man shot a gun inside their vehicle striking her husband twice in the chest.

"She drove directly to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead two hours later," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

It is not known if the suspect was on foot or in a vehicle and there is no description. Officials say the killing of Newman is particularly cruel since it happened in front of his wife.

"You've got a wife seeing her husband get shot, you know? I mean, it's disgusting, terrible to see this happen and to be in the car with your husband when he got shot is... I can't fathom that."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"Upon receiving your tip you will get a code number. On that code number there will be a date and time you called and you will be logged in. And if that information led to the arrest and conviction you will be entitled to that $20,000 reward," Montecalvo said.