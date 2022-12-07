Cris Pannullo, of Ocean City, NJ, says goodbye to 'Jeopardy!' as 21-game winning streak ends

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All good "Jeopardy!" winning streaks must come to an end at some point in time.

And for Cris Pannullo of Ocean City, New Jersey, that time was Tuesday's episode.

Pannullo, a customer success operation manager and former poker player, won 21 straight games and earned a grand total of $748,286.

Pannullo often dominated the games he played and had a knack for finding the Daily Doubles.

He landed sixth on the game show's "Leaderboard of Legends" list of Consecutive Games Won. And he is fifth all-time on the Highest Winnings (regular-season play) list.

Pannullo's Final Final Jeopardy!

When it was time for the Final Jeopardy! round, Pannullo still had a chance to keep his winning streak alive.

The category was "Plays." The clue was "A 1609 story in which an exiled king of Bulgaria creates a sea palace with his magic may have inspired the plot of this play."

Contestant Andy Tirrell came into the round with $11,900. Pannullo had $12,600.

Tirrell guessed the correct response: "What is The Tempest?"

He wagered $3,499 and brought his total to $15,399.

Pannullo, however, guessed "What is The Little Mermaid?" He wagered $11,201, leaving him with $1,399. He did add $1,000 to his total prize money thanks to his third-place finish.

Pannullo will be looking to win big again in the near future as he's eligible for next season's Tournament of Champions.

