WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Staff at Crozer-Chester Medical Center hold informational picket; claim lack of respect, support

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Friday, May 19, 2023 5:00PM
Staff at Crozer-Chester Medical Center hold informational picket
EMBED <>More Videos

Staff at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Delaware County took part in an informational picket on Friday morning.

UPLAND, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Staff at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Delaware County took part in an informational picket on Friday morning over what they describe as a lack of respect for caregivers.

Dozens of nurses were seen outside the hospital in Upland asking for more support post-COVID-19.

The group said hospital management is responsible for unsafe staffing, job losses from staff restructuring, and a lack of effort to retain nurses.

In a statement, Crozer Health said its registered nurse vacancy and turnover percentages are both lower than the national average.

Crozer Health said it is actively recruiting to fill open nursing and other clinical positions.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW