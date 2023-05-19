Staff at Crozer-Chester Medical Center hold informational picket; claim lack of respect, support

Staff at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Delaware County took part in an informational picket on Friday morning.

UPLAND, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Staff at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Delaware County took part in an informational picket on Friday morning over what they describe as a lack of respect for caregivers.

Dozens of nurses were seen outside the hospital in Upland asking for more support post-COVID-19.

The group said hospital management is responsible for unsafe staffing, job losses from staff restructuring, and a lack of effort to retain nurses.

In a statement, Crozer Health said its registered nurse vacancy and turnover percentages are both lower than the national average.

Crozer Health said it is actively recruiting to fill open nursing and other clinical positions.