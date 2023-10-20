Crozer Health, the struggling four-hospital system in Delaware County, is set to go up for sale.

Struggling Delaware County hospital system, Crozer Health, likely to be sold; lawsuit suspended

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crozer Health, the struggling four-hospital system in Delaware County, is set to go up for sale.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has agreed to suspend a lawsuit against Crozer's parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings. The deal is good for 270 days in order for the company to find a buyer.

ALSO SEE: 4 Delaware County hospitals fall victim to ransomware attack

The AG joined a lawsuit filed by the foundation for Delaware County in 2022 over plans to close Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill.

Since then the hospital system has continued to shut down critical services and lay off health care workers.