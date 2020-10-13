FYI Philly

Geno's Steaks, D'Oliva Pizza team up for epic cheeseburger pizza (wit whiz) for a good cause

The proceeds from every sale of the cheesesteak stromboli and pizza will be donated to Philabundance.
By Timothy Walton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cheesesteak Pizza and cheesesteak stromboli is a match made in food-lovers heaven.

Everything you would get at Geno's Steaks is now available in pie form at D'Oliva EVOO Pizza and Grill in Northern Liberties.

The collaboration between the legendary steakhouse and the Italian eatery started as a friendship and grew into a charitable partnership.

The proceeds from every sale of the cheesesteak stromboli and pizza will be donated to Philabundance. Each pizza and stromboli has a layer of mozzarella, Geno's thinly sliced ribeye, sauteed onions, American cheese and gets topped with wiz.


D'Oliva EVOO Pizza & Grill | Facebook | Instagram
1009 North Bodine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Geno's Steaks | Facebook | Instagram
1219 South 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Philabundance | Facebook | Instagram
3616 South Galloway Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
