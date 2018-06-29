DA: Drug kingpin ran from police, left baby behind

EMBED </>More Videos

DA: Drug kingpin ran from police, left baby behind. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 5pm on June 28, 2018. (WPVI)

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
The Montgomery County district attorney announced the arrests of five men who were allegedly running a drug trafficking operation.

The ring was centered largely in Pottstown, but also allegedly operated in Berks and Lancaster counties.

"We've severed an artery in this region's drug pipeline," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Those arrested included alleged kingpin David Cooper of Muhlenberg and his alleged main supplier, Miguel Figueroa of Reading.

Through wiretaps and surveillance, authorities say they made arrests for everything from fentanyl to marijuana, but the main thing they say is fentanyl - the deadly heroin substitute.

Video of a secret compartment allegedly found in Figueroa's minivan contained an estimated 6,600 doses of uncut fentanyl.

"This compartment springs open. What was in there and what that revealed was 198.6 grams of fentanyl and a loaded handgun," said Steele.

Cooper allegedly started this drug organization when he was in prison back in 2015.

Steele said Cooper displayed his true character when police closed in on him in May, during a drug delivery from Figueroa in Cooper's Muhlenberg driveway.

"Cooper saw the arriving police and detectives and abandoned his infant son running into the nearby woods in an attempt to avoid arrests," Steele said.

Agents arrested Cooper about two hours later. His bail has been set at $1 million cash.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsdrug arrest
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News