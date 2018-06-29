DA: Drug kingpin ran from police, left baby behind

The Montgomery County district attorney announced the arrests of five men who were allegedly running a drug trafficking operation.The ring was centered largely in Pottstown, but also allegedly operated in Berks and Lancaster counties."We've severed an artery in this region's drug pipeline," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.Those arrested included alleged kingpin David Cooper of Muhlenberg and his alleged main supplier, Miguel Figueroa of Reading.Through wiretaps and surveillance, authorities say they made arrests for everything from fentanyl to marijuana, but the main thing they say is fentanyl - the deadly heroin substitute.Video of a secret compartment allegedly found in Figueroa's minivan contained an estimated 6,600 doses of uncut fentanyl."This compartment springs open. What was in there and what that revealed was 198.6 grams of fentanyl and a loaded handgun," said Steele.Cooper allegedly started this drug organization when he was in prison back in 2015.Steele said Cooper displayed his true character when police closed in on him in May, during a drug delivery from Figueroa in Cooper's Muhlenberg driveway."Cooper saw the arriving police and detectives and abandoned his infant son running into the nearby woods in an attempt to avoid arrests," Steele said.Agents arrested Cooper about two hours later. His bail has been set at $1 million cash.------