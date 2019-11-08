DA: Uncle who returned fire after 10-year-old boy shot in Frankford charged with gun offenses

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The uncle of a 10-year-old boy shot in the head while walking home from school in the City's Frankford section Wednesday has been charged after police say he fired shots back at the alleged shooter.

Ernest Richardson, 22, was walking with his nephew Semaj O'Branty near Torresdale and Margaret streets when they were fired upon and the child was wounded.



According to the district attorney, Richardson returned fire at the car from where the shots originated and then ditched his firearm inside of a nearby recycling bin.

Richardson has been charged with recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime and violations of the uniform firearms act.

Semaj O'Branty



Police are still searching for the gunman responsible for shooting the O'Branty and have released surveillance images of a red Pontiac G6 from which shots were fired.

Authorities are asking the public for information that could help identify the individual(s) responsible for the child's shooting by calling 911 or 215-686-TIPS.

Chopper 6 is over the scene of a shooting that left a child injured on November 6, 2019.



This shooting comes less than a month after a two shootings that left a 2-year-old girl dead and an 11-month-old toddler fighting for his life.
