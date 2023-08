<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=13696479" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Sunflower season is officially in full swing and gardens and farms across the region are preparing for the plant's time to shine. Action News Photographer Tom Krestchmer shows us what it takes for Dalton Farms to put on their annual sunflower festival.