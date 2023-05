Action News has learned Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw returned to full duty on Monday after she was injured in a crash.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw returned to full duty on Monday after she was injured in a crash.

Police say the commissioner was riding in a vehicle when she was struck by an Uber driver who ran a red light on March 29.

It happened at 15th and Race Streets in Center City.

Outlaw was taken to the hospital, where she was evaluated for back pain.

Police say the Uber driver and his passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.