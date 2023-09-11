Danielle Outlaw shared her perspective and insight on her tenure and accomplishments in her 3 years leading the Philadelphia Police Department.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw reflects on tenure, what comes next for policing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On this week's Inside Story, host Tamala Edwards interviewed outgoing Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw in the wake of her resignation.

The Police Chief announced last week she would leave to take a role as Deputy Chief of Security of the Port Authority for New York and New Jersey.

With all of the criticism surrounding her appointment, Outlaw shared her perspective and insight on her tenure, plus touted her many accomplishments in her three years leading the Philadelphia Police Department.

The Inside Story panel continued to discuss Outlaw's tenure and what comes next.

They debate whether an insider or outsider should be named to the new position.

They also spoke about the Philadelphia Magazine article on Former President Jason Wingard and Temple University and their ensuing issues, along with Governor Josh Shapiro making waves with the Philadelphia Democratic base by endorsing Working Families Party Councilperson Kendra Brooks.

Get the Inside Story with panelists David Dix, Brian Tierney, Mark Segal and Alison Young.