Action News reporter Dann Cuellar retires after 34 years at 6abc

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11900572" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action News reporter Dann Cuellar reports from Ground Zero - 10 years since 9/11.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11900540" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action News reporter Dann Cuellar reports from Oklahoma City.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11900538" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action News reporter Dann Cuellar reports from Saudi Arabia.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11900592" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action News reporter Dann Cuellar reports on snowstorms in 1996.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2466303" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dann Cuellar reports on the crisis in Puerto Rico on Action News at 11 p.m., September 28, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11900618" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action News reporter Dann Cuellar reports on fans celebrating the Eagles Super Bowl victory.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11268933" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dann Cuellar has an exclusive preview of the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day parade.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8266108" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dann Cuellar keeps up with tradition. Here's his preview of the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Celebration.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5721516" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dann Cuellar gets ready for 21st parade preview. Becca Hendrickson has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on November 26, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4737023" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dann Cuellar's 6abc Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade preview, as seen on Action News at 11 p.m. November 21, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2685345" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dann Cuellar previews the 6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade on Action News at 11 p.m., November 22, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1623328" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dann Cuellar took us on a special behind-the-scenes preview of the annual 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade Wednesday night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1100178" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dann Cuellar takes us on a special behind-the-scenes preview of the annual 6abc/Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=413373" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dann Cuellar takes us on a special behind the scenes preview of the annual 6abc/Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade.

PHILADELPHIA -- Action News reporter Dann Cuellar is retiring after three decades of bringing the latest news and information to the Delaware Valley.Dann joined 6abc in 1988.He became a mainstay of Action News at 11 p.m. with Jim Gardner.Throughout his 34 years, Dann has reported on local and major news events, including the terrorist attacks in 1993 and 2001 on the World Trade Center in New York, the massacre at Columbine High School, the Waco Siege, and the Oklahoma City bombing.Dann has also traveled the world, reporting on our troops in Bosnia, Iraq, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.He also covered severe weather events from snowstorms to heat waves to hurricanes.He was there for all our favorite sports moments over the past three decades - including the Phillies 2008 World Series championship and the Eagles winning Super Bowl LII.And Dann also became synonymous with Thanksgiving Eve when he would preview 6abc's holiday parade - dubbed the "ExtravaDannza!"Here are just a few from over the years: