David Dombrowski to stay as Phillies president of baseball operations through 2027 season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have extended the contract of President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski for three years following this past season that saw the team reach the World Series for the first time since 2009.

The team announced Tuesday the deal will keep Dombrowski with the Phillies organization through the 2027 season.

In Dombrowski's second season with the Phillies, the team qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2011 and captured the club's eighth National League pennant.

Dombrowski is the only head of a baseball operations department to lead four franchises to the World Series. He is also one of five general managers to have won a World Series championship with two different teams.

"I am excited to sign a contract extension with the Phillies," Dombrowski said in a statement. "This is a great organization and I feel so fortunate to be surrounded by such tremendous personnel. We have made significant strides in many areas of baseball operations over the last couple of years, and I am committed to building upon them to form a championship organization for the city and our incredible fan base."

Dombrowski, 66, was hired as the Phillies' first-ever president of baseball operations in Dec. 2020.

Prior to arriving in Philadelphia, he headed up the baseball operations departments for the Montreal Expos (1988-91), Florida Marlins (1991-2001), Detroit Tigers (2001-15) and Boston Red Sox (2015-19). He constructed world championship teams in both Florida (1997) and Boston (2018) and won two American League pennants with Detroit (2006, 2012).

In his 33 years as a president or general manager, Dombrowski's teams have made the playoffs 10 times, winning seven division titles, five pennants and two World Series. In his last 11 seasons, his clubs have gone 982-768 (.561), with eight playoff appearances, three pennants and one World Series title.