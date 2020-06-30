Philadelphia Parks & Rec Camps are on; registration ends Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine, blue skies, and this year.... social distancing. Philadelphia Parks and Recreation camps are all ready for Summer 2020."We decided that camp is going to be a go this summer, and it starts really soon," explained Kathryn Ott Lovell, the Commissioner of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation.Philadelphia Parks and Rec camps start up July 6."We know that parents throughout the city need childcare for their kids. A lot of parents are headed back to work," said Ott Lovell.The Parks Department has been working closely with the Philadelphia Department of Health and camp will look different this year.Camp staff has been specially trained for camp during a pandemic.Michael Dixon's second grader Reese will be attending camp at Kendrick Rec Center in Roxborough."Between the two of us working from home full-time, and on top of that also trying to teach him at school full-time, it was an interesting past few months to say the least," Dixon said.Campers will have access to play equipment and spray grounds on site, and use indoor and outdoor facilities with the emphasis on outdoor play.They will be placed smaller groups and will stay together for the duration."A lot of the children will be in groups together. They'll probably stay in those same groups. That helps us with a level of comfort," added Dixon.Face coverings are required for staff, and encouraged for campers.Temperature checks will be done daily.Typically between 7,000 and 10,000 kids are enrolled over 150 sites. This year they are capping that number at around 3,800 children at 125 sites."Things are going to be highly organized, highly structured," according to Ott Lovell.She added, "I'm sending my own kids to Parks and Rec summer camp so that's how confident I feel that we are going to keep kids safe this summer in our camps."Wednesday is the deadline to register.